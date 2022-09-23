United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. What do you think?
“I’m sure they’d be happy to let a couple of those kids ride in their new hydroplane.”
Carlos Vega, Lube Technician
“It’s about time those hungry kids learned how the real world works.”
Joan Tseng, Team Member
“Only Congress is allowed to prevent poor kids from getting meals.”
Gianmarco Alcantar, Revenge Coordinator