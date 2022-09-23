United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. What do you think?

“I’m sure they’d be happy to let a couple of those kids ride in their new hydroplane.” Carlos Vega, Lube Technician

“It’s about time those hungry kids learned how the real world works.” Joan Tseng, Team Member