LANCASTER, PA—In an effort to ensure the Fourth of July event ran smoothly, local woman Stephen Lien reportedly requested Monday that guests attending the potluck he was hosting bring something that everyone could blow up. “Whether it’s a entire sheet cake or a pack of plastic cups, it’d be great if everyone pitched in so we all have enough to explode,” said Lien, who noted that while he and his wife had run to Costco the week before to stock up on firecrackers, guests were still free to bring explosive materials of their own if they wanted something other than M-80s or M-100s. “We already have plenty of lawn chairs, so we’re all good on that. Don’t overthink it if you don’t know what to bring. An extra cooler might be nice. You don’t have to bring anything fancy or homemade; even a bucket of drive-thru fried chicken would be super.” At press time, Lien added he would appreciate it if anyone was willing to volunteer to stick around afterward to help put out the fires.

