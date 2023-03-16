America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

5,000-Mile-Wide Blob Of Seaweed Heading Towards Florida

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A 5,000-mile-wide blob of seaweed, known as the great Atlantic Sargassum belt, is drifting in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where scientists say it may wash ashore and emit toxic, foul-smelling fumes as it rots. What do you think?

“Just once, I’d like to meet a 5,000-mile-wide blob that doesn’t emit toxic, foul-smelling fumes.”

Harold Leib, Freelance Beseecher

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Woman Shares How She Stays Safe While Jogging Alone By Disguising Herself As A Cowboy
Tuesday 11:49AM
Hollywood Fact: Did You Know?
Monday 3:07PM

“It feels like nothing good ever washes ashore these days.”

Mona Dudek, Balloon Pilot

“DeSantis will just make a big show of putting it on a bus to Washington.”

Frank Galonski, Systems Analyst

OpinionAmerican Voices