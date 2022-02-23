A 500-pound black bear, nicknamed ‘Hank the Tank’ for its large size, broke into more than two dozen South Lake Tahoe homes to rummage for food, still eluding capture after seven months. What do you think?

“Kind of rude to a ssume he’s looking for food just because of his size.” Dayna Gunnels, Euchre Dealer

“So this is the thanks we get for destroying their natural ecosystem?” Francis Noffke, Bargain Herald