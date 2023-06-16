EUREKA, MO—Shock waves hit the St. Louis–area community Friday when at least 56 people reportedly died at the grand opening of the new Six Flags Fire Park. “Tragically, more than a dozen people lost their lives or sustained life-threatening injuries on the three-story Blaze of Glory fire slide alone, and first responders believe there may be more bodies in the Raging Petroleum Wave Pool,” Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said as firefighters continued to fight a number of five-alarm fire rides around the park grounds. “No one could have foreseen this horrible outcome, and our hearts go out to the victims of Batman’s Bonfire and the Flaminator. Going forward, we will institute better testing safeguards to ensure that parkgoers are not dousing themselves in gasoline in one of the park’s six flame-shaped oil pools before sliding down Pete’s Wild Pyre slide or frolicking in the Conflagration Station. We apologize to those guests for being charred or burned alive.” In light of the tragedy, Six Flags Fire Park personnel announced they would be canceling a planned evening celebration that was supposed to feature fireworks shot directly into the crowd.

