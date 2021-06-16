5th Ocean Added To World Map

The National Geographic Society has officially recognized the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, as the world’s fifth ocean, marking the first time in over a century that the organization has redrawn the world’s oceanic maps. What do you think?
“We’ll have to make sure it gets its own garbage patch.”
Ginny Lee, Excuse Architect
“I always knew there was water down there.”
Jose Lefferts, Insect Breeder
“Aw, man. I was hoping for a new continent.”
Russell Powell, Trivia Expert