6 Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign To Read ‘Hollyboob’

Six people have been arrested for altering the Los Angeles Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob,” a stunt that was supposedly intended to promote breast cancer awareness. What do you think?
“This reminds me of when I raised awareness of testicular cancer by writing ‘balls’ on my passed-out roommate.”
John Trotman, Unemployed
“How dare those vandals desecrate this sacred symbol of real estate development.”
Harriet Keogh, Cold Weather Expert
“I guess Los Angeles really is the crime-infested hellhole my parents warned me about.”
Ben Simpson, HR Snitch