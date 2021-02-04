6 Arrested For Changing Hollywood Sign To Read ‘Hollyboob’

Six people have been arrested for altering the Los Angeles Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob,” a stunt that was supposedly intended to promote breast cancer awareness. What do you think?

“This reminds me of when I raised awareness of testicular cancer by writing ‘balls’ on my passed-out roommate.” John Trotman, Unemployed

“How dare those vandals desecrate this sacred symbol of real estate development.” Harriet Keogh, Cold Weather Expert