What, you think this is some kind of goddamn joke? The title said “6 Dogs Who Know How To Have Fun.” Six! That’s it! You got your six damn dogs, now beat it! We spent a little time together during that slideshow and you seem like a nice person, so let me level with you here: There’s absolutely nothing left to see at all! Not a thing! Listen, you’ve already gone way too far and, believe me, you have no idea what you’re getting yourself into.