Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from Giant Food Stores’ headquarters in Pennsylvania. The insects were taken from the supermarket chain’s seven-acre solar field that was built to host bees, birds, and other small wildlife. What do you think?

“Then I hope they stole a beekeeper, too, because those things are hard wor k.” Mollie Gleicher, Hilt Designer

Advertisement

“That’s what they get for storing bees outdoors.” Barry Sheppard, Hourglass Supervisor