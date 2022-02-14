Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from Giant Food Stores’ headquarters in Pennsylvania. The insects were taken from the supermarket chain’s seven-acre solar field that was built to host bees, birds, and other small wildlife. What do you think?
“Then I hope they stole a beekeeper, too, because those things are hard work.”
Mollie Gleicher, Hilt Designer
Advertisement
“That’s what they get for storing bees outdoors.”
Barry Sheppard, Hourglass Supervisor
“More than that, they stole a sense of security from all the bee owners in the neighborhood.”
Dann Pingle, Animal Matchmaker