7.5 Million Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled After They Cut Or Stabbed Children

A California-based toymaker is recalling 7.5 million singing and swimming Baby Shark bath toys after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. What do you think?

“It’s a small price to pay for not havi ng to entertain my kid.” Kayla Giroux, Storage Organizer

“Guess I’ll just go back to letting them play with a toaster while they bathe.” Stan Nordland, Systems Analyst

