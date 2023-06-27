America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

7.5 Million Baby Shark Bath Toys Recalled After They Cut Or Stabbed Children

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A California-based toymaker is recalling 7.5 million singing and swimming Baby Shark bath toys after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. What do you think?

“It’s a small price to pay for not having to entertain my kid.”

Kayla Giroux, Storage Organizer

Watch
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: June 23, 2023
Friday 11:58AM
Senate Freaking Out After Dianne Feinstein Gets Her Hands On Gun
June 20, 2023

“Guess I’ll just go back to letting them play with a toaster while they bathe.”

Stan Nordland, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Awful. Hopefully that company fires all the children who made those toys.”

Bernard Edler, Compliance Chief