America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jamaica, Cuba

SEE MORE: Opinion

The strongest earthquake on record in the Caribbean has struck Jamaica and Cuba, resulting in building evacuations and potential injuries, although reporting has yet to confirm the fallout’s magnitude. What do you think?

“I’m glad I live in a country where earthquakes have been all but eliminated.”

Sarah Hayes • Ethnomusicologist

“I wouldn’t have rated it higher than a 6.5, but to each their own.”

Britany Peterson • Livestock Groomer

Advertisement

“What a horrible thing for me to have to hear about.”

Barry Walter • Faith Healer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

White House Rolls Out Middle East Peace Plan

Bolton Book Confirms Trump Tied Aid To Biden Investigation

Polling Shows Sanders Surpassing Biden In Iowa, New Hampshire