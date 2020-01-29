7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jamaica, Cuba

The strongest earthquake on record in the Caribbean has struck Jamaica and Cuba, resulting in building evacuations and potential injuries, although reporting has yet to confirm the fallout’s magnitude. What do you think?

“I’m glad I live in a country where earthquakes have been all but eliminated.” Sarah Hayes • Ethnomusicologist

“I wouldn’t have rated it higher than a 6.5, but to each their own.” Britany Peterson • Livestock Groomer

