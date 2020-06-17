7-Eleven Cancels Free Slurpee Day

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven confirmed they will cancel this year’s Free Slurpee Day, scheduled for July 11, due to “uncertainties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.” What do you think?
“Free Slurpee Day isn’t just some date on a calendar, it’s a state of mind.”
Ron Varco • Tablecloth Embroiderer
“They’re going to lose a ton of business from folks like me who won’t be coming in for free Slurpees.”
Frank Bluhm • Systems Analyst
“We’ll probably just do something low-key at home this year.”
Christina Khaskin • Gold Plater