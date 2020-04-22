7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

LOL…that is one perfectly cogent text-based exchange.

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

Wow! The intent of both authors was conveyed accurately. Autocorrect strikes again!

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

Man oh man. Talk about a perfectly communicated text message. WIN.

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

Hmm. Next time, this person should try disabling autocorrect if they want to write something incorrectly.

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

WHOA THERE, AUTOCORRECT! Cool it with all those perfectly spelled and properly placed words!

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

OMG, autocorrect sure made this guy look like a perfectly functional and normal human being!

Illustration for article titled 7 Most Unbelievable Autocorrect WINS

No misunderstandings here! AUTOCORRECT WIN!

