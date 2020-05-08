77% Of Laid-Off Workers Expect To Be Rehired By Employer In Future

In a poll conducted by the Washington Post, nearly 8 out of 10 Americans who have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic are optimistic they will be able to return to their jobs once business resumes, though analysts warn that up to 40% of jobs could be permanently lost. What do you think?

“The re’s that classic American can-do denial.” Bruce Kern, Coin Sorter

“I can’t see any harm in blindly assuming that your employer has your best interest at heart.” Janine Lally, Belt Curator

“I’m just worried that people won’t even want to use the county fair kissing booth when this is all over.” Ralph Protiva, Carny