We may earn a commission from links on this page.

8,000 U.S. army soldiers were accidentally tear-gassed during a physical morale event when organizers took the unusual step of marking the boundary of the course with CS gas without warning soldiers who did not have any protective gear. What do you think?

“If we can do that to our own soldiers, imagine what we could do to our enemies.” Mallory Cardenas, Sex Educator

“So our woke military can’t even breathe tear gas?” Hank Bahri, Serologist

“I’m just glad they didn’t attempt any trust shootings.” Chris Mangione, Fast Food Tester

Advertisement



