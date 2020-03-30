8 Photos Of You, The Reader

8 Photos Of You, The Reader

slideshowVol 56 Issue 13
Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

This is you.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

You think you’re special? You think you matter? You’re fucking dirt and that’s all you’ll ever be.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

“Oh, I’m just going to click through this slideshow like every other person because I do whatever I’m told and I can’t think for myself. Maybe I’ll follow all the other cows up this slaughterhouse ramp.” You fucking idiot.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

This is what you are to us. Just a goddamn number to plug into a spreadsheet—nothing more, nothing less.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

How does it feel to finally see yourself like everyone else sees you? Hideous, forsaken, and detested.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

Here, again, is you. A big, stupid dummy being jerked around on strings by all those who seek to manipulate you, including us.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

It’s very hard to see you in this photo. Why? Because in the grand of scheme of things, you are nothing but a tiny, pitiful, insignificant speck in the cosmos.

Illustration for article titled 8 Photos Of You, The Reader

This is you, soon enough. No one will notice when you’re gone.

