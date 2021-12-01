No bivalve does it better.
Clam
Clam
Stop Sign
Stop Sign
Feared and respected by billions.
Fish
Fish
Famous for inventing being underwater but not drowning.
Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
Bogie is back, baby!
Opposable Thumbs
Opposable Thumbs
We wouldn’t be caught dead with any other thumbs.
Green Lady
Green Lady
Too big for normal rooms, big lady lives on the river.
Money
Money
Money is considered the most popular way to buy stuff.
Model T
Model T
Considered the first affordable car and brought drunk-driving fatalities to the middle class.
Rock
Rock
Everybody’s favorite aggregate of minerals.
Lotion
Lotion
Really popular substance all around.
Sex
Sex
Practiced by humans and octopuses alike, sex is the most famous form of intercourse known the world over.
Blue Menace
Blue Menace
Universally derided creature, proving that sometimes fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Benjamin Harrison
Benjamin Harrison
Famous U.S. president partially responsible for the McKinley Tariff in 1890.
McKinley Tariff
McKinley Tariff
Famous tariff partially instituted by President Benjamin Harrison in 1890.
Harry Potter
Harry Potter
So famous it’s even a roller coaster.
Trophy
Trophy
There’s nothing more famous than that golden gala bling!
Famous Amos Cookies
Famous Amos Cookies
Famous is even in the name. Who are we to argue?
Guy This Statue Is Of
Guy This Statue Is Of
Renowned enough that a sculptor was hired to craft his likeness out of marble, the guy this statue is of was likely well-known and revered in his time.
Islam
Islam
Blows Zoroastrianism out of the water in terms of trending online searches.
Eileen Myles
Eileen Myles
You’d have to be a goddamn idiot not to know about famous poet Eileen Myles.
"Bonk"
“Bonk”
Very well-known sound with many meanings.
Socrates
Socrates
Name a philosopher. Exactly. That’s why we picked Socrates.
Khaki Pants
Khaki Pants
If you don’t know about these famous outfit bottoms, you’re missing out!
Queen Liz
Queen Liz
It’s lady Liz, titan of the England and related kingdoms.
9/11
9/11
Originally thought to be a fad, the staying power of this tragedy is second to none.
Mason Galkowski
Mason Galkowski
Wait, you’ve never heard of Mason Galkowski?! Seriously? Mason-fucking-Galkowski?! He’s famous! Everybody knows who Mason Galkowski is! Wow, you are so out of the loop.
Earth
Earth
One of the most famous planets in the solar system, Earth is well known for its mountains and beaches as well as being the home of notorious gangster Al Capone.
Couch
Couch
Universally beloved by neophytes and hardcore furniture fans alike, couch has been setting the world on fire for over 100 years and shows no signs of slowing down!
Italian-American
Italian-American
One of the best known types of American.
Stonehenge
Stonehenge
While we don’t endorse Stonehenge, we acknowledge its fame among many.
Wind
Wind
Simply everybody is talking about the natural movement of air on the planet’s surface.
Chamois
Chamois
It cleans, it gleans, it puts on sheen! The chamois is America’s hottest cleaning cloth! It seems and scenes and makes a scene! Chamois! It’s great, so great, let’s celebrate! Chamois! Chamois!
God
God
Created leaves, stoats, other things.
Idi Amin
Idi Amin
People can be famous for being bad too.
Femur
Femur
Definitely one of the most famous bones.
Mia Thompson
Mia Thompson
The second grader at Lincoln Elementary is probably the coolest girl in her class and her mom even let her get her ears pierced. Watch out!
Dagger
Dagger
Ranked number one in the Guinness Book Of World Records’ most-famous knives.
The Civil War
The Civil War
Truly an exquisite bloodbath.
Smeagol
Smeagol
Used daily by millions worldwide.
Puppy
Puppy
Happy puppy! Everyone like happy little pup! Kiss kiss kiss.
CLOONERS
CLOONERS
One of the top most-famous Cloonerinos at the very least.
Empire State Building
Empire State Building
Home of many rooms, light fixtures, and even elevators.
Famous Patrick
Famous Patrick
One of the most well known and controversial Patricks around.
Hiroshima
Hiroshima
Big kaboom.
Gretzel
Gretzel
Das deutsche königswunder! Wie schön und stark!
Water
Water
The most famous inorganic, transparent, tasteless, mostly colorless liquid working in the hydrosphere today!
Vinnie's Famous Pizza
Vinnie’s Famous Pizza
It’s not very good, but it has “famous” in the name, so what choice do we have?
The Moon
The Moon
Although the Earth is orbited by billions of moons, The Moon separated itself from the pack early on as the only one worth landing astronauts on.
Triceratops
Triceratops
Maybe not as famous as it used to be, but still pretty fucking well known.
Death
Death
Has had a monopoly on dying since the beginning and shows no sign of letting anything else end life in the future.
Covid, Zeta Variant
Covid, Zeta Variant
Check back in a year and tell us we’re wrong.
Tiananmen Square
Tiananmen Square
Located on Earth, the most famous human planet.
Mom
Mom
Famous for being a huge fucking bitch.
Groundhog
Groundhog
Hog that controls the weather.
Grandma's Sweet Potato Pie
Grandma’s Sweet Potato Pie
She’ll take the recipe to the grave.
Human Breasts
Human Breasts
Of all the milk producers on God’s green earth, this one reigns supreme.
Paris
Paris
Perhaps the most famous of places!
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
No list of famous would be complete without this famous.
Mount Everest
Mount Everest
You know this one!
Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Olynyk
Oh no, who is this! Not famous enough! Get off this list!
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake
You love it don’t you? Bask in the famous, let it consume you. Let it fill the hole where a person used to be.
Tuna
Tuna
The belladonna of the canned fish world.
Sun
Sun
Friend of the moon, but by no means the second fiddle.
Tongue
Tongue
Wouldn’t be a mouth without it.
Amazon River
Amazon River
Not showy or ostentatious, just shows up to work every day and does its job of delivering 7,384,400 cubic feet per second of water to the Atlantic Ocean. That’s why it’s the king.
Book
Book
If you’re looking to read, you can’t beat book!
Turtle
Turtle
Don’t let the unassuming shell fool you, this reptile is a star.
Adolf Hitler
Adolf Hitler
Sorry to be such a bummer, but there’s no denying that—look, it’s not like we’re happy he’s on this list. We didn’t ask for this idiot, we didn’t search for this photo with a stupid fucking grin on our face. So blame history, blame the human capacity for evil and madness, but don’t blame us.
Rock Brothers
Rock Brothers
Famous siamese quadruplets fused at the spine.
Turkey Club Combo
Turkey Club Combo
There’s a reason this guy is the number-one special.
Intellectual Property #42,183,382
Intellectual Property #42,183,382
Likely in most cases to provide a neural firing of recognition.
Scorp
Scorp
Who doesn’t go absolutely nutty for the distinctive chlorine taste of scorp?
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali
Hands down the world’s most celebrated shirtless man.
Flower
Flower
Long considered the most gorgeous item of the outdoors.
NJT
NJT
Dominated the top score in the Donkey Kong Jr. game at Funtime Arcade in Lowell, MA from November 1982 to July 1985.
Mallard
Mallard
Cannot walk down the street without being hounded by fans.
The Number 6
The Number 6
What’s not to love?
The Humble Egg
The Humble Egg
Scrambled, poached, fried, or boiled, there’s no bigger celebrity than this female reproductive cell.
Red
Red
Among the most vaunted options on the classic visible spectrum, red has the colorblind absolutely howling with jealousy.
JFK
JFK
Should have worn a helmet.
