About 80 people rushed into a Nordstrom store in California, stealing merchandise and fleeing in a robbery that lasted less than two minutes, the latest in a spate of organized “mass thefts” that have recently hit businesses in several cities across the country. What do you think?
“Shouldn’t have left all that stuff lying around if they didn’t want it stolen.”
Edgar Dunikoski • Sex Choreographer
“It’s always an honor when looters choose your brand over competitors.”
Rupert Moore • Coping Specialist
“I prefer to avoid the crowds and hack into the online store.”
Marsha Dawsey • Systems Analyst