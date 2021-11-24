About 80 people rushed into a Nordstrom store in California, stealing merchandise and fleeing in a robbery that lasted less than two minutes, the latest in a spate of organized “mass thefts” that have recently hit businesses in several cities across the country. What do you think?

“Shouldn’t have l eft all that stuff lying around if they didn’t want it stolen.” Edgar Dunikoski • Sex Choreographer

“It’s always an honor when looters choose your brand over competitors.” Rupert Moore • Coping Specialist