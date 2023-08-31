9/11 Truther Questions Why There Were 2 Huge Bull’s-Eyes Painted On Side Of Twin Towers

NEW YORK—Saying he hated to split hairs about such a tragic event, 9/11 truther Ethan Guske nonetheless questioned Thursday why there had been two huge bull’s-eyes painted on the side of the Twin Towers. “Look, I get that this is a hot-button issue, but I’d just like someone to answer how or why there was a pair of giant bull’s-eyes spray-painted on the sides of the World Trade Center if the government wasn’t involved,” said Guske, noting that he would be happy to hear a logical argument to the contrary, but that he simply couldn’t come up with any explanation for how the 150-foot-wide targets had made it onto the tallest buildings in New York City along with the words “FLY HERE” and several red arrows that pointed directly to their center. “If you dig into George W. Bush’s 2001 budget, you see there’s actually a line item for $15,000 of red paint and rappelling gear. Who needs all that paint? And why did the bull’s-eyes only get bigger after the World Trade Center went untouched for a few months? I just think there’s something here that deserves a little more scrutiny.” Guske reportedly expressed further suspicion after discovering similar enormous bull’s-eyes in archival photographs of the Pentagon, the White House, and a field in Shanksville, PA.