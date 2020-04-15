9 Inconsistencies In The Mysterious Disappearance Of The Countess Wellington

Granted, this was by no means the end of our conundrum. For the next morning did not Lord Chelmsford himself remark, quite cryptically, that he had observed from his bedroom window that previous night a peculiar distant glow amongst the gardens? Who is the man in the navy greatcoat who was observed leaving the groundskeeper’s cottage on the morning following the Countess’ absconding? What of the vicar, who has been notably absent from the discourse surrounding the vanishment of his most cherished parishioner?