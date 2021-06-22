911 Operator Likes To Let It Ring For Couple Seconds So Caller Doesn’t Get Impression They're Standing By Phone All Day

ELKTON, MD—In an effort to avoid appearing too desperate, local 911 operator Denise Sarris confirmed Tuesday that she likes to let the phone ring for a couple of seconds so her callers don’t get the impression that she’s just standing by the phone all day. “When I get a call, I always like to wait three or four rings, just so the person doesn’t think I’m at their total beck and call,” said Sarris, explaining how, regardless of whether an individual was reporting a stabbing or a car accident, she wants them to know that she has a life too and will deal with their problems when she gets the chance. “Of course I’m interested in hearing about their husband having a stroke or their house catching fire and whatnot, but at the same time, I don’t want to appear like some pathetic loser who has nothing going on and is all obsessed with them. If you’re too eager or helpful, soon they’ll call you every single time they have a problem.” Sarris added that after hearing a caller’s complaint, she’ll also wait a few minutes to dispatch emergency services to build a bit of anticipation.