Swedish supergroup ABBA has announced they will release their first new album in four decades and will stage a series of virtual concerts using digital avatars of themselves in London next year. What do you think?

“My G od, has it really been that long since I’ve felt joy?” Kurtis Feeney, Unemployed

“Wow, it feels like just yesterday I was turning their music off for the first time.” Nick Molina, Houseguest Concierge