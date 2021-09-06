Swedish supergroup ABBA has announced they will release their first new album in four decades and will stage a series of virtual concerts using digital avatars of themselves in London next year. What do you think?
“My God, has it really been that long since I’ve felt joy?”
Kurtis Feeney, Unemployed
“Wow, it feels like just yesterday I was turning their music off for the first time.”
Nick Molina, Houseguest Concierge
“I, for one, will not reward their poor work ethic.”
Sally Hibbert, Song Dedicator