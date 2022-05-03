Whitby Abbey, a 7th-Century English monastery, will attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula,” which was partly inspired by the abbey ruins. What do you think?

“Good luck finding that many pale, morose people in England.” Jerry Helms • Dental Technician

“Finally, we can take them all out in one go.” Alese Riedy • Price Adjuster