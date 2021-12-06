The Onion provides in-depth coverage of how female reproductive rights are mangled, mutilated, and butchered at the state level.
Alabama
Basically what you already assume.
Alaska
Abortion legal up to 15 weeks after swimming up-river to spawn.
Arizona
No one who lives in Arizona is young enough to give birth.
Arkansas
Criminalized to protect the sanctity of rape.
California
Abortions can only be performed at a licensed wellness center by a trained mystic.
Colorado
Legal, both medically and recreationally.
Connecticut
Accessible because we worked too hard to get Katie into Yale.
Delaware
Whoops! Drove right past it. Might as well get an abortion in New Jersey.
Florida
Abortions are primarily carried out by the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride at Disney World.
Georgia
Woman allowed to kill fetus if done while suicide bombing Planned Parenthood.
Hawaii
Though broadly legal, it is against the law to administer abortions by throwing women into a volcano.
Idaho
Abortions are illegal unless the Great Potato gives express permission.
Illinois
Abortion is one of the few things in Illinois that actually doesn’t make sense to get done for cheaper in Indiana.
Indiana
State law requires an ultrasound to be projected on the Jumbotrons of all major sporting events before terminating the pregnancy.
Iowa
Every 30 seconds, a new law is passed attempting to ban abortion in the state.
Kansas
Mass closures of abortion clinics in this state have deprived thousands of women of not only life-saving medical care, but also one of the few things to do on the weekend here.
Kentucky
Mandatory waiting period of nine months.
Louisiana
You don’t want to know.
Maine
Abortion only allowed in severe cases where the fetus becomes overcooked and rubbery.
Maryland
Legal and free for all Congressional aides.
Massachusetts
Hey, you fucking come here and say you want to get an abortion to Massachusetts’ face, you fuckin’ prick. It’s permitted, but fuck off.
Michigan
The question of abortion is still being decided by Michigan’s top militias.
Minnesota
Abortions banned for fetuses not fully thawed.
Mississippi
Pregnant mothers must wait nine months to let the state’s shoddy healthcare system kill the baby.
Missouri
Mandatory shaming by licensed physician.
Montana
Abortion is heavily restricted, but women are welcome to release their delivered infants to roam free in Yellowstone National Park.
Nebraska
Abortions are only permitted if the patient agrees to the fetus being suspended in a jar of formaldehyde and put on display at a roadside attraction.
Nevada
Only legal in event slot machine lands on three coat hanger icons.
New Hampshire
Abortion is consistently ranked as one of the best fall activities in the state.
New Jersey
Available for fetuses who just couldn’t cut it in New York.
New Mexico
Pregnant women required to give birth to themselves during a ayahuasca trip before abortion.
New York
Legal, but it was way cooler in the ’70s.
North Carolina
State legislators were so busy trying to keep trans people out of bathrooms, they completely forgot to ban abortion.
North Dakota
Often overlooked due to its lack of remarkable features, North Dakota boasts a flourishing abortion sector, including 15,372 abortion sites and billions of pregnancies terminated per year.
Ohio
Just keep driving through the night.
Oklahoma
Although it has been struck down by the courts, the state has repeatedly tried to pass laws making abortion an act of international terrorism.
Oregon
The state allows both abortions and euthanasia, proving the argument that such laws are a slippery slope to allowing people to make their own choices.
Pennsylvania
Abortions are allowed, but only on Tuesdays between 4 and 4:15 p.m.
Rhode Island
The state is unfortunately too small to accommodate an abortion clinic.
South Carolina
Abortion is illegal if the doctor performs an ultrasound and detects a heartbeat anywhere in the room.
South Dakota
Abortion heavily restricted with limited exceptions if the life of a man’s property is in danger.
Tennessee
Only legal in cases that can inspire a hit country song.
Texas
Women who receive an abortion will be given a two-hour head start.
Utah
Only legal in event that caffeine use by the mother would result in grave birth defects.
Vermont
Bernie Sanders personally comes to your house and gives not just you, but everyone in your family, an abortion.
Virginia
Freely available or punishable by death, depending on what county you’re in.
Washington
If it keeps you on the Amazon production line, it’s legal baby!
West Virginia
Women don’t get pregnant here no more. Something in the water.
Wisconsin
Doctors may perform abortions if they testify they were too drunk to legally remember doing it.
Wyoming
There are no reproductive laws on the books whatsoever, as in Wyoming women are still legally considered livestock.
