Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

Mifepristone, more commonly known as the abortion pill, is a prescription drug that can end a pregnancy at 10 weeks or less. The Onion asked politicians why they are fighting to ban the drug, and this is what they said.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
“I’m sure Leviticus said something about mifepristone.”
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
“I don’t think of myself as a ‘politician,’ actually. But, yeah, these pills should definitely be banned, and I’ll do so at the first opportunity.”
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
“If there’s a pill, what’s the point of deliberately making abortion terrifyingly dangerous?”
Former Vice President Mike Pence
“Pills are generally taken orally, and the thought of women’s lewd, plump lips opening and closing fills me with an unspeakable dread.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
“If I don’t take the most extreme position possible, our rabid base voters will shred my body like wrapping paper.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)
“People shouldn’t be able to murder children so easily. They should be required to put some effort into it: buying a gun, loading the ammunition, writing a manifesto, driving to a school, and so on.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
“I communed with God, and he said miscarriage management should be as complex and traumatic as possible.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
“Women don’t know how to take medicine, and they shouldn’t start now.”
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)
“I actually support a woman’s right to chose. Specifically, me choosing whatever is most politically expedient in the moment.”
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)
“A woman’s throat is simply too delicate and dainty to be able to swallow a pill.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)
“Abortion is healthcare, so Americans have no right to it.”
Former President Donald Trump
“They are highly ineffective. I took one last year and yet Don Jr. still comes around.”
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)
“I can’t fucking stand kids. But if I had to have them, other people should, too.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)
“Because they’re an excellent issue to campaign on.”
Rep. George Santos (R-NY)
“My mother had an abortion when she was pregnant with me, and I vowed right then and there to make sure no other child suffered the same fate.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
“I’ve taken a lot of donations from my state’s baby herders and as such am obligated to protect their interests.”
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)
“The line at CVS is already too goddamn long.”
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)
“It’s murder. And not the good kind.”