Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

Mifepristone, more commonly known as the abortion pill, is a prescription drug that can end a pregnancy at 10 weeks or less. The Onion asked politicians why they are fighting to ban the drug, and this is what they said.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I’m sure Leviticus said something about mifepristone.”

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I don’t think of myself as a ‘politician,’ actually. But, yeah, these pills should definitely be banned, and I’ll do so at the first opportunity.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“If there’s a pill, what’s the point of deliberately making abortion terrifyingly dangerous?”

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“Pills are generally taken orally, and the thought of women’s lewd, plump lips opening and closing fills me with an unspeakable dread.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“If I don’t take the most extreme position possible, our rabid base voters will shred my body like wrapping paper.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“People shouldn’t be able to murder children so easily. They should be required to put some effort into it: buying a gun, loading the ammunition, writing a manifesto, driving to a school, and so on.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I communed with God, and he said miscarriage management should be as complex and traumatic as possible.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“Women don’t know how to take medicine, and they shouldn’t start now.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I actually support a woman’s right to chose. Specifically, me choosing whatever is most politically expedient in the moment.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“A woman’s throat is simply too delicate and dainty to be able to swallow a pill.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“Abortion is healthcare, so Americans have no right to it.”

Former President Donald Trump

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“They are highly ineffective. I took one last year and yet Don Jr. still comes around.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I can’t fucking stand kids. But if I had to have them, other people should, too.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“Because they’re an excellent issue to campaign on.”

Rep. George Santos (R-NY)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“My mother had an abortion when she was pregnant with me, and I vowed right then and there to make sure no other child suffered the same fate.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“I’ve taken a lot of donations from my state’s baby herders and as such am obligated to protect their interests.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“The line at CVS is already too goddamn long.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Image for article titled Politicians Explain Why Abortion Pills Should Be Banned

“It’s murder. And not the good kind.”

