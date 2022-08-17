The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather over her mistreatment after refusing Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar win on his behalf. What do you think?
“And, with that, we have at last made Native Americans whole.”
Jasmine Fray, Olympic Understudy
“Thankfully this was an isolated incident and doesn’t reflect a larger pattern of discrimination at the Academy.”
Dominic Parker, Wheelchair Mechanic
“I’ve never heard of her, which I’m sure is not connected to anything that was intentionally done to her career.”
Pierre Bouldin, Party Receptionist
