Actor Hank Azaria To Stop Voicing Apu On ‘The Simpsons’

Hank Azaria, who has played dozens of Simpsons’ characters over the show’s 30-year history, announced that he will no longer voice Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, saying outcry from critics who feel the Indian immigrant is a bigoted stereotype opened his eyes to the issue. What do you think?
“Of course he’d wait to say that 15 years after the show went off the air.”
Lauryn Martel • Overhead Projector Designer
“I’m proud that my years of impersonating Apu to harass my Indian classmates finally helped Hank see the light.”
Norris Mercer • Corn Shucker
“I’m all for political correctness, but it’s going too far when you can’t even mock cultures you know nothing about.”
Martin Duckett • Unemployed