Actor Hank Azaria To Stop Voicing Apu On ‘The Simpsons’

Hank Azaria, who has played dozens of Simpsons’ characters over the show’s 30-year history, announced that he will no longer voice Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, saying outcry from critics who feel the Indian immigrant is a bigoted stereotype opened his eyes to the issue. What do you think?

“Of course he’d wait to say that 15 years after the show went off the air.” Lauryn Martel • Overhead Projector Designer

“I’m proud that my years of impersonating Apu to harass my Indian classmates finally helped Hank see the light.” Norris Mercer • Corn Shucker

