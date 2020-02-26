America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Actor Hank Azaria To Stop Voicing Apu On ‘The Simpsons’

Hank Azaria, who has played dozens of Simpsons’ characters over the show’s 30-year history, announced that he will no longer voice Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, saying outcry from critics who feel the Indian immigrant is a bigoted stereotype opened his eyes to the issue. What do you think?

“Of course he’d wait to say that 15 years after the show went off the air.”

Lauryn Martel • Overhead Projector Designer

“I’m proud that my years of impersonating Apu to harass my Indian classmates finally helped Hank see the light.”

Norris Mercer • Corn Shucker

“I’m all for political correctness, but it’s going too far when you can’t even mock cultures you know nothing about.”

Martin Duckett • Unemployed

