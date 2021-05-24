Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

Entertainment

Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

In an effort to learn about the ultimate part that had eluded actors throughout their careers, The Onion asked some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to talk about missing out on iconic roles.

Advertisement

2 / 29

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“One word: Chewbacca.”

Advertisement

3 / 29

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I wish I got to play every other role in every movie I’ve been in because I can’t stop thinking about how much everyone else sucked.”

Advertisement

4 / 29

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“One day, I want to dress up like a gorilla and light Johnny Knoxville’s pubes on fire.”

Advertisement

5 / 29

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“It would definitely be a challenge, but I’ve always wanted to try playing a white person.”

Advertisement

6 / 29

Judi Dench

Judi Dench

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play Donatello in a live action Ninja Turtles reboot. I had a shot in the ’80s, but I completely botched the audition, and now it doesn’t like it’s gonna be happening anytime soon.”

Advertisement

7 / 29

Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“My dream is to work again. Winning an Oscar didn’t do jack shit for my career.”

Advertisement

8 / 29

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Mr. Typewriter—he’s half-man, half-vintage Underwood No 5. typewriter, and he absolutely does not fight crime—but so far, no one will finance this movie.”

Advertisement

9 / 29

Barry Pepper

Barry Pepper

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I would love to play myself, but I don’t know who that is. Never have. The self is a mystery.”

Advertisement

10 / 29

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I’d actually love to spend some time behind the camera. So maybe something like “Woman Holding Camera.”

Advertisement

11 / 29

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Boy, there are many, but it’s gotta be the inventor of the refrigerator, Carl von Linde, for me. Talk about a life that’s made for the big screen.”

Advertisement

12 / 29

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I’ve been working on a script for it on and off for several years, but there’s just something about the life of Carl von Linde, the inventor of the refrigerator, that really speaks to me as a story that I’d love to direct as well as star in.”

Advertisement

13 / 29

Ted Danson

Ted Danson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I feel incredibly lucky to have played roles in some great television shows, but if they ever make a miniseries about Carl von Linde, the inventor of the refrigerator, playing him would be the honor of my career.”

Advertisement

14 / 29

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“It’s always been my most cherished wish to do a long-running series of ads for the Discover It card, but I’ve just had to make do with what I’ve been offered.”

Advertisement

15 / 29

E.T.

E.T.

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“’E.T. came out the same year as The King of Comedy, and sometimes I wish I’d extended myself to take on Rupert Pupkin because I doubt I’ll ever get to work with Scorsese now.”

Advertisement

16 / 29

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Elvis Presley getting hit by a bus.”

Advertisement

17 / 29

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I would kill to play a baby. I can coo and everything.”

Advertisement

18 / 29

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Back at SNL, I had an idea for a sketch called “Naked Guy.” Basically, it’s a guy who’s always naked. But the writers kept telling me, ‘That’s not a joke.’”

Advertisement

19 / 29

George Clooney

George Clooney

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Truth be told, it still stings to watch Murder On The Orient Express. I would have made a great train.”

Advertisement

20 / 29

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“A pine cone.”

Advertisement

21 / 29

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I don’t remember which of Charlie’s Angels I played, but I’d love a crack at the other two.”

Advertisement

22 / 29

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I was this close to landing the lead in Evita, but when I was getting ready to leave for the final round of auditions, I spilled a big pot of gravy all over my apartment. It was all in the rugs, carpets, everything. I couldn’t just leave it there, or it would crust up and my house would smell like gravy forever. I had to call to reschedule, and before I had another shot, they booked Madonna.”

Advertisement

23 / 29

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“Minion.”

Advertisement

24 / 29

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I’d love to play Gandhi 3-4 more times—that guy’s gotta be full of adventures.”

Advertisement

25 / 29

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I’ll never forget how absolutely gutted I was when the casting director told me that I was not invited to audition and was too old to be in High School Musical.”

Advertisement

26 / 29

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“My dream role was being a slide in an Onion slideshow, so I’ll have to come up with a new one now.”

Advertisement

27 / 29

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I’ve never made a mistake in my career, and fuck you for asking.”

Advertisement

28 / 29

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson

Illustration for article titled Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

“I would have crushed Mad Max: Fury Road if it weren’t for all the Jew stuff.”

Advertisement

29 / 29