Actors Describe The Dream Role They Never Got To Play

Julia Roberts

“I was this close to landing the lead in Evita, but when I was getting ready to leave for the final round of auditions, I spilled a big pot of gravy all over my apartment. It was all in the rugs, carpets, everything. I couldn’t just leave it there, or it would crust up and my house would smell like gravy forever. I had to call to reschedule, and before I had another shot, they booked Madonna.”