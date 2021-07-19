Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

Slideshow

Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

Alerts
Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

As an actor, there’s no better way to demonstrate your craft than by risking your life for a multibillion dollar studio franchise. We asked some of today’s biggest action stars to describe their most dangerous stunts, and here is what they said.

Advertisement

2 / 20

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“In Remains of the Day, it was actually me performing the butler’s subtle but anguished decision to put duty over intimacy.”

Advertisement

3 / 20

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I did everything you saw in WW84 since no stunt women wanted to be associated with it.”

Advertisement

4 / 20

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

Titanic really tested my physical limits because I had to be romantically involved with someone that was my own age.”

Advertisement

5 / 20

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I’ve died performing a stunt in every movie I’ve ever been in. They always bring me back. They won’t let me rest.”

Advertisement

6 / 20

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I’ve suffered a skull fracture, a broken nose, and a dislocated cheekbone, all from filming a single V8 commercial.”

Advertisement

7 / 20

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“Everything’s a stunt when you’re driving with a learner’s permit!”

Advertisement

8 / 20

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“While the footage ended up looking incredible, I actually almost drowned shooting the scene in Titanic where Rose drinks a beer.”

Advertisement

9 / 20

Jason Statham

Jason Statham

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I work with a stunt coach who had me feel the pain of a bullet wound just in case it came up during Gnomeo & Juliet.”

Advertisement

10 / 20

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I once had to stand in a room with 15 crewmen and 35 extras for a whole four hours.”

Advertisement

11 / 20

Steve-O

Steve-O

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I don’t know. Everything we do is CGI.”

Advertisement

12 / 20

Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“The Harry Potter producers refused to get me a stunt double even though I was terrified of being surrounded by so many children.”

Advertisement

13 / 20

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“While shooting Die Hard, [Director] John [McTiernan] insisted I crawl through the air ducts even though we were still awaiting the diagnostics from HVAC on mold and pollutants.”

Advertisement

14 / 20

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“You don’t know pain until you’ve filmed Mama Mia! and fried the living shit out of your vocal cords singing ‘SOS.’”

Advertisement

15 / 20

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I insisted my face actually be covered in the bees even though the director said I absolutely didn’t have to do that for Moonstruck.”

Advertisement

16 / 20

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“It wasn’t for a movie, but I once jumped off of a galloping horse only to get hit by a taxi while being chased by hit men down the streets of New York City.”

Advertisement

17 / 20

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“I knew it was risky, but I told the Rocky producers I didn’t want a double to perform my dialogue.”

Advertisement

18 / 20

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“The floor in Casino Royale was really, really slippery.”

Advertisement

19 / 20

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image for article titled Actors Describe Their Most Dangerous Action Movie Stunts

“Don’t tell anyone, but that was a stunt double the entire time I was governor of California.”

Advertisement

20 / 20