Sex scenes in your favorite films might look hot and steamy, but during filming, the complete opposite is true. We asked actors to describe what it was like to portray intimacy on camera, and this is what they said.
Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf Of Wall Street)
“The parts where I came were awesome. The other parts were fine too, I guess.”
Jason Biggs (American Pie)
“It was pretty awkward. Over the course of filming, that pie had really become like a sister to me. We were both super uncomfortable the whole time.”
Christian Bale (Velvet Goldmine)
“The amount of yogurt involved still takes me by surprise after all these years.”
Bud Cort (Harold And Maude)
“I didn’t enjoy shooting an intense sex scene with a 74-year-old for Harold And Maude, but the results ultimately speak for themselves—what do you fucking mean they just cut to us lying in bed?”
George Clooney (The American)
“Wait, those were all just movie scenes? Does that mean I’m technically still a virgin?”
Matthew McConaughey (Serenity)
“I guess they were fun in theory, but once you win an Oscar, all other earthly pleasures cease to matter.”
Apple Pie (American Pie)
“It was fine. Frankly, not the best lay I’ve had.”
Laura Dern (Jurassic Park)
“No explicit sex scene in Jurassic Park? You obviously haven’t watched the director’s cut.”
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
“In the first draft of the movie, I came into a tennis ball. But Armie Hammer had a hard time chewing that, so we changed it to a peach.”
Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain)
“When portraying same-sex couples in film it’s really important to accomplish two things. First, don’t fetishize or sensationalize their intimacy; these are real people’s lives. Second, make sure all the actors are straight.”
Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights)
“When you have a master like Paul Thomas Anderson directing, you can make audiences believe that Mark Wahlberg is real.”
Ryan Gosling (Blue Valentine)
“You’d think it would be sexy but with all the crew watching, it’s way way sexier than you can imagine.”
Matt Dillon (Wild Things)
“The threesome scene in Wild Things actually had six women with me, and they just edited out the four that weren’t as good.”
Charlie Chaplin (Modern Times)
“The hardest part of a sex scene is making your tie spin around super fast.”
Rosie Perez (Do The Right Thing)
“In Do The Right Thing, I had a horrible argument with Spike that having sex at a New York Knicks game wouldn’t make any sense, so thankfully we chose a bedroom instead.”
Tom Cruise (Eyes Wide Shut)
“In Eyes Wide Shut, we shot an elaborate orgy with over 100 people going to town on each other wearing masquerade masks, but aside from that, Hollywood usually has a hard time realistically depicting sex.”
Dakota Johnson (50 Shades Of Grey)
“Obviously Jamie and I weren’t actually having sex, we both acted out sex independently and the editors superimposed the shots on each other later.”
Richard Gere (An Officer And A Gentleman)
“The hardest part is doing it in slow motion.”