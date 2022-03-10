Contenders in the running to play Madonna in a new biopic directed and cowritten by the performer are facing “grueling” training to land the part, which includes putting in 11-hour days working with Madonna’s choreographer. What do you think?

“Anything for a shot a t Madonna later saying she regretted casting you.” Lucy Chanona, Style Pundit

“On the bright side, everyone who doesn’t get the part can learn new traumas.” Shaun Busby, Gravity Tester