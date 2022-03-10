Contenders in the running to play Madonna in a new biopic directed and cowritten by the performer are facing “grueling” training to land the part, which includes putting in 11-hour days working with Madonna’s choreographer. What do you think?
“Anything for a shot at Madonna later saying she regretted casting you.”
Lucy Chanona, Style Pundit
Advertisement
“On the bright side, everyone who doesn’t get the part can learn new traumas.”
Shaun Busby, Gravity Tester
“It can’t be that hard to find a young woman who lives up to Madonna’s memory of herself.”
Rogerio Glencross, Unemployed