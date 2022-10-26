Adidas ended its partnership with rapper Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line. What do you think?
“At least give him a chance to double down!”
Mindy Perovic, Family Attorney
“They’ll always have the memories of making some very ugly products together.”
John Amato, Systems Analyst
“Now I can buy their child labor products without guilt.”
Keith Gilfoyle, Unemployed