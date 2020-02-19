Adobe Photoshop Turns 30

SEE MORE:

February 19 marks 30 years since the release of Adobe Photoshop, a photo-editing software that’s since become synonymous with digital photo manipulation. The Onion looks back at key moments in the history of Photoshop on its 30-year anniversary.

John Knoll comes up with idea for Photoshop after brother Tom introduces him to burgeoning medium of photography.



Adobe Inc. mistakenly purchases Photoshop from Knoll brothers after forgetting their free trial had ended.



20 Minutes After Release, 1990:

Topless photo of Michelle Pfeiffer created.



Dover, DE resident Jerry Agatucci begins 25-year odyssey of holiday cards set in unlikely locations.



Software adds intermediate magnifications between 10% and 700%.



Master classical forger Giuseppe Francisco de Palma throws hands up in disgust after losing another client.



The Pirate Bay launches.



Contract dispute causes lasso tool to sit out Photoshop 7.0.



A bird with human arms and meatballs for eyes.



Last person who understood licensing tiers of Photoshop dies under mysterious circumstances.

