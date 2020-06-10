Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Hi! I used to be part of a slideshow called “REWIND! 10 Board Games That Take Us Back To The ’80s.” I’m quite friendly and I really love to be around other slides. Adopt me today!

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Just try to look at this “OMG! Worst Tattoo FAIL Of All Time” slide and not absolutely melt! Our slide adoption specialists are standing by.

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Talk about adorable! This slide has the spunky attitude and re-click potential that will leave you wondering how it hasn’t already found a forever home in someone’s “Top 10 Ways To Get Your Monday Started Off Right” slideshow.

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

This slide’s JPEG file suffered some pretty extensive damage and was left with nowhere to go. But now it’s fixed up and as good as ever, and just needs a nice, loving slideshow to curl up in!

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

This photo of Paul Newman came to us from the Huffington Post slideshow “Celebrities Who Died In 2008,” but would also be equally happy in slideshows like “Best Actors Of All Time,” “Handsome Actors From The 1970s,” or “The Cast of Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid: Where Are They Now?”

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Malcolm Gladwell isn’t dead yet, but when he does die, this slide is going to need a good “Remembering Malcolm Gladwell” slideshow to call home.

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

This poor little slide has been rejected by numerous slideshows for being too sexually graphic, but he still needs a good home!

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

Sadly, this slide came from an abusive home. But with your love and affection, he’ll be a happy and healthy slide again in no time!

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

This dog isn’t up for adoption and has already been euthanized, but the slide that contains him is doing great and is ready for adoption! Call now for details!

Illustration for article titled Adopt-A-Slide: These 10 Slides Still Need A Slideshow Home

This “Signs You’re Obsessed With Lost” slide is 9 years old, but still has so much to offer! Just a few minutes on your screen and you’ll fall in love just like we did. *Note: This slide will be deleted if it is not adopted by October 21*

