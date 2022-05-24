ST. CLOUD, MN—Seeking to distance himself from his previous words of praise for the establishment, local man Dylan Wortman immediately dialed back his affection for a restaurant Tuesday upon learning it was part of a chain. “Oh, what I meant was, it’s pretty good for what it is, and it’s not a bad option if everything else downtown is booked,” said Wortman, who hastily revised his position that Tucker’s Bar and Grill was “a real gem” and “a must” for visitors after learning the restaurant had several other locations throughout the region. “I was just saying they have some good happy hour deals. There are definitely better places to go if you want something unique. To be honest, I really only go to Tucker’s when my parents are visiting, because they like that sort of thing.” At press time, Wortman was reportedly still backpedaling, remarking upon how Tucker’s had been far better before it became chain, back when it was still an out-of-the-way place beloved by locals.