Local

Air Conditioner Feels Like Idiot With Entire Ass Hanging Out Of Window

Image for article titled Air Conditioner Feels Like Idiot With Entire Ass Hanging Out Of Window

CHICAGO—Appearing ill at ease in its position on the third story, local air-conditioning unit EKJ30-1 confirmed Wednesday it felt like an idiot with its entire ass hanging out of the window. “God, this is humiliating—it’s huge and everyone can see it,” said EKJ30-1, who called the angle at which its behind was jutting “not flattering at all” and who, to no avail, tried desperately to scootch itself farther into the one-bedroom apartment. “Oh no, oh no, oh no—a huge group of people just walked by. I know they’re just staring. Ugh, take a good look, perverts! Why couldn’t I have been born a stove?” At press time, EKJ30-1 confirmed that just when it thought things couldn’t get any worse, it had started dripping.

