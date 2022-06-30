Airbnb is permanently banning all parties and events at host properties around the world, which includes open-invite gatherings, while offering a tip line that allows neighbors or others to report parties. What do you think?
“They’ll just have to trust that I rented this eight-bedroom house to read quietly in for a few days.”
Vishal Asner, Seltzer Flavorist
“Whatever, my frat has come back from way worse than this.”
Dennis Coch, Unemployed
“This is going to make their hidden-camera footage so boring now.”
Elle Wendling, Local Guide
Advertisement