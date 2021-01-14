Airbnb Blocks All D.C. Bookings Ahead Of Inauguration

In response to federal officials urging Americans not to travel to the Capitol following last Wednesday’s deadly riot, Airbnb announced they will cancel and block all reservations in Washington, D.C., during the week of President-Elect Biden’s inauguration. What do you think?

“Surely the First Amendment says something about non-refundable deposits.” Russell Templeman, Cheese Packager

“This will hopefully deter people who love participating in violent coups but hate road trips.” Troy Jones, Unemployed