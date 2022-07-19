HOLLAND, MI—In an effort to emphasize a few important house rules, Airbnb host Gale Larsen reportedly sent her renters a friendly reminder Tuesday to avoid using or touching anything on the property. “Just want to make sure you’re aware of a few rules: the interior areas of the house—including the bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and common areas—are off-limits to guests,” read Larsen’s message, which noted that dirt and oil can soil or damage surfaces, so the renters should not touch the walls, doorknobs, or light switches, and should refrain from using the outdoor areas to avoid tracking mud anywhere. “Also, we’ve just had the driveway redone, and we would appreciate it if you didn’t park any vehicles there. We only ask that you respect our property and keep about 400 feet away from it at all times. Other than that, make yourself at home!” At press time, sources confirmed Larsen had charged the renters a $200 fee for failing to clean up the dust that had settled in the unused house during their stay.

