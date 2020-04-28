Airbnb Introduces New 24-Hour Vacancy Policy Between Guests

Due to concerns about coronavirus living on household surfaces, Airbnb announced they are requesting hosts wait a full 24 hours between each guest and have rolled out new cleaning protocols intended to make customers feel safer. What do you think?

“I’ll just wait here in the dr iveway until it’s ready.” Lula Souvanna • Pressure Cooker Chef

“It takes way more than 24 hours to kill what I leave behind.” Gordon Teale • Mall Guide

“And let me guess, they want us to clean in between each guest now, too?” Nico Vajna • Airbnb Host