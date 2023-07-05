America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Airbnb Offering Free Stay At Life-Size Version Of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

Airbnb has announced that a three-story mansion modeled after Barbie’s iconic Malibu DreamHouse will be available for limited booking ahead of the release of the Barbie movie. What do you think?

“As if staying in a regular house isn’t exciting enough.”

Jen Plunkett, Ring Molder

“Good luck finding adults who want to live out the nostalgia of their childhoods.”

Duncan Kinch, Board Member

“Is there a gimmick fee added?”

Ryan Schweter, Canine Entertainer