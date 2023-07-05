Airbnb Offering Free Stay At Life-Size Version Of Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

Airbnb has announced that a three-story mansion modeled after Barbie’s iconic Malibu DreamHouse will be available for limited booking ahead of the release of the Barbie movie. What do you think?
“As if staying in a regular house isn’t exciting enough.”
Jen Plunkett, Ring Molder
“Good luck finding adults who want to live out the nostalgia of their childhoods.”
Duncan Kinch, Board Member
“Is there a gimmick fee added?”
Ryan Schweter, Canine Entertainer