BEACON, NY—Expressing frustration at the absolute waste of the property, Airb nb owner Ben Hobbs told reporters Monday that he was outbid on a house by a family that was just going to use it as a home. “I wanted to fix up the place and rent it out to tourists at a premium nightly rate plus fees, and all this family is going to do is use it as their primary source for shelter and warmth,” said Hobbs, adding that he was sick and tired of losing out on new revenue streams to people who only want to plant roots and watch their children grow up. “This was going to be my 20th property, and I was hoping to spend the rest of my life making passive income here. It’s a disgrace to see more and more of these families pushing hardworking Airbnb owners like myself out of the market just so they can put a roof over their heads, which they won’t even use half the time because they’ll be at work or in school for most of the day.” Hobbs added that he would be strongly advocating for laws to restrict properties to short-term rentals in order to avoid unfair practices like this in the future.

