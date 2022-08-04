Airbnb has apologized and taken down listings of properties that once housed enslaved people in the U.S., days after a TikTok user lambasted an “1830’s slave cabin” rental in Mississippi that was advertised on the platform as a bed-and-breakfast accommodation. What do you think?
“I believe that’s how they advertised it to the slaves as well.”
Nilena Rosado, Cocktail Namer
“Airbnb should let you toggle off slave quarters in search settings.”
Dustin Darshan, Class Pet Consultant
“This is a stain on Airbnb’s staunch record of racial discrimination.”
Luke Galuppo, Autotuner