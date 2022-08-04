Airbnb has apologized and taken down listings of properties that once housed enslaved people in the U.S., days after a TikTok user lambasted an “1830’s slave cabin” rental in Mississippi that was advertised on the platform as a bed-and-breakfast accommodation. What do you think?

“I believe that’s h ow they advertised it to the slaves as well.” Nilena Rosado, Cocktail Namer

“Airbnb should let you toggle off slave quarters in search settings.” Dustin Darshan, Class Pet Consultant