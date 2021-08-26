Airbnb has announced it will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees temporary housing in properties listed on its platform globally free of charge. What do you think?

“It’s nice that Airbnb has found a good cause for their failing business model.” Trixie Beltane, Relationship Consultant

“What a great way for refugees to acclimate to America’s corporate performative action.” Ace Xiong, Bucket List Organizer