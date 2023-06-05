Air New Zealand will be asking to weigh passengers departing on international flights as part of a voluntary survey to gather data on the weight load and distribution for planes. What do you think?
“Now I know how my baggage feels.”
Patrick O’Neal, Ice Plower
“I don’t mind the scale, but I do object to the tuba following me down the walkway.”
Nick Hartwig, Lawn Edger
“Looks like someone is betting on a few viral video meltdowns to boost their social media presence.”
Abigail Heron, Gift Wrapper