Airlines Offer Flights To Nowhere

Airlines in Japan, Brunei, Taiwan, and Australia have begun offering short flights that take off and land in the same location for people who miss flying, with many flights selling out as soon as they become available. What do you think?

“I’m happy just parking at the airport for $60.” Jim Reibman • Beverage Critic

Advertisement

“There’s so much more to flying than just buying a ticket, getting on a plane, taking off, and then landing.” Gia Venegas • Fish Stick Fryer