America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Airlines Offer Flights To Nowhere

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Airlines in Japan, Brunei, Taiwan, and Australia have begun offering short flights that take off and land in the same location for people who miss flying, with many flights selling out as soon as they become available. What do you think?

“I’m happy just parking at the airport for $60.”

Jim ReibmanBeverage Critic

Advertisement

“There’s so much more to flying than just buying a ticket, getting on a plane, taking off, and then landing.”

Gia VenegasFish Stick Fryer

“If it’s that short a trip, I usually just drive.”

David Hanford • Huffing Specialist

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Self-Defense Experts Say Pushing Assailant’s Gun Against Own Forehead Still Best Way To Show You Don’t Care Whether You Live Or Die

The Onion Looks Back At The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Smoke Alarm Sick Of Being Yelled At For Doing Its Job

The Onion’s Guide To QAnon