American Voices

Akon Unveils Plans For $6 Billion ‘Futuristic City’

Opinion

R&B singer Akon has revealed plans for Akon City, a multi-billion dollar high-tech city located 60 miles outside the Senegalese capital that the musician says will trade in its own cryptocurrency called Akoin. What do you think?

“I’m holding out to see what Ne-Yo’s futuristic city is like before I commit to anything.”

Kenneth PickettSystems Analyst

“The moment I heard “Smack That” I knew this man was going to change the world.”

Paige ArthurPTA Stenographer

“I was a little skeptical, but then I heard it involves cryptocurrency.”

Tucker Putnam • Calligraphy Promoter

