LOS ANGELES—Daydreaming about the heartbreaking moment that could secure his legacy as one of the all-time great broadcasters, NBC announcer Al Michaels confirmed Sunday that he was confident he would completely nail the call if a football player died on the field. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years; I’m ready for anything, so you better believe I’d know to launch right into some spiel about how this is bigger than the game of football,” said Michaels, who noted that he had been working a somber calling of a fatal hit into his pre-game prep since the ’ 80s and was actually surprised he has not had to do it yet. “Before they had all these safety rules about helmet-to-helmet hits, this was pretty much guaranteed to happen. I know I would mention how these teams are no longer opponents but now brothers, and I would also have to slip in that these brave players know the risk when they put on the uniform, yet they still play for the love of the game. It’s called being a professional, and it’s why I am where I am today.” Michaels added that he even has a specific withering condemnation ready for any cheering fans just in case the game was being played in Philadelphia.

