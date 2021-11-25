NEW YORK—Cheerfully presenting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker reminded viewers Thursday that all the balloons they see during the broadcast are currently up for adoption. “Today isn’t just about entertainment, it’s also about showing compassion for these gentle, giant floating creatures that are desperately in need of a loving home,” said Roker, gesturing toward a SpongeB ob SquareP ants inflatable he explained was currently being fostered by a family who already had three balloons of their own, urging viewers to find room in their hearts and their homes for the 896-pound polyurethane composite. “These adorable, loyal characters can come home with you today, pending approval of your application from the ASPCB and the New York Balloon Society. If you see one you like, simply call the number at the bottom of the screen and we’ll get you set up with basic training, as well as enough helium to last through your first few months of ownership. We also want to remind viewers about the unique benefits of adopting a balloon on the older side, like Papa Smurf here, who has been patiently waiting to be rescued for a long time—while senior balloons do require a little more upkeep on your part, they make rewarding companions, and are just as deserving of your love and affection as a shiny new balloon like Baby Yoda. Please, call now.” At press time, Roker was frantically scrambling to throw to commercial after Astronaut Snoopy had attacked the Boss Baby.