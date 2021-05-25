Alabama Overturns Ban On Yoga In Schools

Alabama has ended a decades-long ban on teaching yoga in public schools, a measure that will still prohibit chanting and using Sanskrit names for poses in addition to requiring a permission slip from parents acknowledging yoga’s connection to Hinduism. What do you think?

“I’m just impressed that Alabama’s teaching anything.” Adam Nelms, Scratching Practitioner

“A sense of wellbeing has no place in our public school system.” Felix Gillespie, Mall Interrogator